Sani Sets To Make M&M Fastest-Growing Car Dealer In Africa

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of M&M Cars, Musa Mohammad Sani has stated that his main goal is to make M&M Cars the fastest-growing and best car dealer in Africa.

M&M Cars which was founded in 2021, according to Sani is a fully Nigerian-operated company having operations and interests in a range of Nigerian economic sectors, including the automotive, information technology, and engineering industries.

He said, “Since its incorporation in 2021, M&M Cars is an automobile company that has been driven by the vision of remaining one of the leading automobile companies in Africa.

“The automobile industry has remained fixed on keeping its promise by extending its services beyond the borders of Nigeria and dealing globally in both technological advancement and customer-driven decisions. Although based in Abuja as the headquarters for the brand, M&M conducts business all over the country and even Globally”.

“M&M Cars have followed through by making significant investments in state-of-the-art after-sales facilities across the country, training capable personnel also across the country to ensure that customers enjoy the right amount of satisfaction in their purchase and in the case of requiring assistance it will be easier to reach out to any of their personnel in your zone. This was achieved through strategic partnership and investments with the goal being that the customer have access to the company from wherever they are”.

“At M&M cars keep motorists safe and improve the economy through its wide range of technological advancements and investing in many businesses across food and beverages, real estate, information technology, engineering and agriculture.

“The services of the M&M brand include buying and selling of cars globally, spare parts and automotive-related products to the general public. The company deals with different variety of automobile products ranging from both domestic to luxury cars of almost all brands allocated to Nigeria like Toyota, Honda, Mercedes Benz, Range Rover and many more”.

Mr Sani who is also a philanthropist plan to train young minds who are willing and passionate about the automobile industry “In light of giving back to society the prestigious M&M cars regularly engages in social responsibility exercises through sponsorship of both public and private human resource development, automobile training programs and most of all its contribution to charity”.