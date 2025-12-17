Sani Reacts To New US Visa Restrictions On Nigeria

Following the United States’ recent announcement of new visa restrictions affecting Nigeria and 22 other countries, former Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani has cautioned the public against misinterpreting the policy, stressing that the latest measures signal a broader message about global migration.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Sani noted that the first US visa ban targeted individuals involved in acts of religious persecution, prompting jubilant reactions online from some Nigerians who believed the restrictions applied only to government officials.

However, he pointed out that the second round of visa restrictions extends to broader categories of people and is not limited to public office holders.

READ ALSO:

Sani highlighted that the updated list of affected countries does not include Arab nations, but is predominantly composed of Black African and Caribbean countries, even though the United States cited safety and security concerns as the basis for the action.

He described the development as a clear signal that “Third World migrants are not welcomed” and urged Nigerians to rethink aspirations to migrate in search of greener pastures.

“The message is very clear: third world migrants are NOT welcomed. Stay back and build your country or deal with your problems,” Sani wrote, interpreting the US policy as a call for citizens to focus on national development rather than relying on migration as a solution.