Sani: PDP Not Driven By Anybody, Standing Aloof

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Sani, has described the main opposition party as a standalone, saying it is currently not being driven by any individual or party.
This is even as he said that the authority claimed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike-led faction to constitute the party’s National Executive Committee had been nullified by the court.
Sani, who spoke on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Wednesday, said the party’s current challenge is not the threat of failing to participate in elections but the need to restore its internal structure and unity.
Sani explained that the appeal court recently ruled that members of the group were under suspension at the time they carried out those actions and therefore lacked the legitimacy to perform official party functions.
He said: “The issue we have tried to face now is not the existential threat of not participating in the election, but trying to put the soul of the party in a proper shape and form.
“As it is now, you know, it is like the party is not being driven by anybody. The party is just standing. It is a standalone, not driven by any side.
“The authority which the Nyesom Wike people said they had and with which they had formed all their board of trustees and NEC was quashed because the court maintained and affirmed that those people were under suspension at that time and could not have performed any legitimate function of the party.
“So the party is left with no other alternative than to reconcile, and that reconciliation, to me, will be best with the advice of the Ibadan Court of Appeal, where it says we should go and sit down, look at the list, adjust the things, and then bring them, and then they will adopt it and pass it as a judgment, because it is agreeable to both parties