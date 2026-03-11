Sani: PDP Not Driven By Anybody, Standing Aloof

READ ALSO

Sani explained that the appeal court recently ruled that members of the group were under suspension at the time they carried out those actions and therefore lacked the legitimacy to perform official party functions.

He said: “The issue we have tried to face now is not the existential threat of not participating in the election, but trying to put the soul of the party in a proper shape and form.

“As it is now, you know, it is like the party is not being driven by anybody. The party is just standing. It is a standalone, not driven by any side.

“The authority which the Nyesom Wike people said they had and with which they had formed all their board of trustees and NEC was quashed because the court maintained and affirmed that those people were under suspension at that time and could not have performed any legitimate function of the party.

“So the party is left with no other alternative than to reconcile, and that reconciliation, to me, will be best with the advice of the Ibadan Court of Appeal, where it says we should go and sit down, look at the list, adjust the things, and then bring them, and then they will adopt it and pass it as a judgment, because it is agreeable to both parties