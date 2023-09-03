Sani Orders Probe Into Ikara Mosque Killing By Bandits

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has strongly condemned the killing of worshippers in a mosque in the Ikara Local Government Area of the state by bandits, describing such as evil and barbaric.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, September 2 by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Muhammad Shehu and made available to newsmen in the state.

According to the statement, Governor Sani had ordered security authorities to fully examine the event and find the criminals.

In order to prosecute the Ikara bandits, Governor Sani vowed to take all legal measures.

He said he would not rest until peace and stability were restored to every part of Kaduna State.

“We understand the concerns and anxieties of the residents of Ikara, in particular, and Kaduna State in general.

“Your safety and security are our top priorities, and we want to reassure you that we are working tirelessly to maintain peace and stability.

“We encourage the public to remain calm and vigilant. “

Bandits had earlier in the month attacked a Mosque while worshippers were praying and killed five persons and two others nearby.