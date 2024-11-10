Sani Musa Seeks Strong Mitigations Against Subsidy Removal

Share

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Sani Musa, has clarified that while he supported the removal of fuel subsidy, strong mitigating measures against negative impacts on average Nigerians, should be put in place by government.

Musa made the clarification in a statement he personally signed and forwarded to journalists on Sunday night, saying such mitigating measures that should be put in place include strategic investments in social welfare programs, improvements in security, and support for economic growth at all levels.

According to the politician, he decided to make the clarification and at the same time express his support for subsidy removal and commitment to addressing citizens’ concerns.

The statement reads: “When I said, “Removing subsidy is the best thing that happened to Nigeria,” my assertion was not intended to overlook or diminish the economic challenges faced by Nigerians.

“Rather, it was a statement grounded in the reality that, for years, subsidy payments have lined the pockets of a few powerful individuals at the expense of the nation.

“Hundreds of billions of naira that should have been channeled into vital infrastructure, education, and healthcare ended up benefiting a few privileged, depriving over 230 million Nigerians of necessary resources and opportunities.

“The removal of the subsidy is a step towards eliminating systemic corruption and redirecting resources to where they are truly needed.

“However, I agree that it must be accompanied by strong measures to

mitigate the impact on everyday Nigerians.

“This includes strategic investments in social welfare programs, improvements in security, and support for economic growth at all levels, and that has been my focus.

“I am deeply aware of the pressing issues of insecurity affecting even my Senatorial District for many years and other parts of the country.

“I have not and will not remain silent on these matters, and I am committed to

amplifying our voices and pushing for comprehensive strategies that address safety, economic empowerment, and equitable development”.

