Sani Jaji: Where Service Meets Humanity

Rt. Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji is a consummate politician, businessman, philanthropist, and the member representing Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency of Zamfara State at the Federal House of Representatives, who once, at the inception of the 10th National Assembly, ventilated his intention to become Speaker of the House of Representatives.

A decisive, focused and deliberate politician, his effective leadership style, combined with his sagacity has earned him the reputation of a thoroughbred and formidable personality.

A shrewd and passionate politician, Rt. Hon. Sani unveils the extraordinary life of a man who could easily be misjudged by history but is secretly shaping Nigeria’s democratic history, and re-inventing its narratives.

An incredible democrat, his legacy contributions and dexterity in the House represent an eloquent testimony of a responsive, supportive, team-oriented and loyal parliamentarian.

His demonstration of outstanding and captivating brilliant strategies has been used often at very critical times to resolve intricate issues both within the four walls of the National Assembly and even outside.

Jaji’s different contributions and collaborative interface have wielded quiet power and influence over national and world political affairs. He has in different forms adequately proved his value, charm, and experience as a sound critical and dependable ally – granting him respectability and the confidence of all.

As the Chairman, House Committee on Ecological Fund, Hon. Sani deployed his considerable talents, helping to foster peace during critical moments of ego supremacy and responding to the nation’s ecological challenges.

Little wonder then that for over 10 years, Rt. Hon, Sani Jaji has remained politically relevant and in the heart of power, rubbing shoulders with eminent personalities and gaining their confidence and trust.

A dynamic, detail-oriented and inclusive leader, the Garkuwan Matasan Arewa and one-time Chairman House Committee on National Security, Intelligence and Public Safety’s integrity, and insight, have over time given a good account of himself.

He has sponsored many people-oriented bills and moved several essential motions on the floor of the hallowed Chambers.

Rt. Hon. Jaji has been the pillar of the APC in Zamfara and the North-West in general. He is an embodiment of humanitarianism and promotes human welfare and social reforms adding value to humanity.

In a show of practical magnanimity and kind benevolence to his constituents, he has consistently distributed Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (250,000,000) to various individuals, orphans and vulnerable groups across the State during Eid-el-Kabir Sallah.

His milk of human kindness also reaches out to prominent personalities in the State, former political appointees, APC state executives, local government and wards executives of the party. Not forgetting APC elders, former directors general forum, former local government councils chairmen and vice chairmen councils councillors forum and many others.

Driven by the need to change the political fortune of his people and bring about economic and political justice, Rt. Hon. Sani has championed several national interventions. He has over time, as a result of his passion for his people, taken political decisions that are forged through effective and embodied struggles.

He has worked tirelessly to ameliorate the suffering and alleviate the poverty of his constituents. Through various forms of empowerment, he has also increasingly ensured that the sufferings and sadness in the low-income communities of his constituency are eliminated, or at least, reduced significantly.

For him, being in politics is not just for the power of it, but to be able to help his people and ensure they derive the benefits of democracy and are happy to vote him in. An outspoken person, he has built formidable structures and planted systems to ensure that everyone benefits from his representation.

He has employed thousands, lobbied for contracts for many of his constituents, and granted scholarships to over 19,000 in various institutions, including some that are in tertiary schools.

An honest man, he truly believes in whatever worthy cause he embarks upon and follows through with his convictions to the end, not minding the challenges encountered. He goes all out to protect his constituents. Rt. Hon, Sani Jaji, constantly and consistently puts his money where his mouth is. His Bills are in line with his beliefs and convictions.

An unapologetic politician, he consistently stands for what he believes in and fights for those who ordinarily do not have the platform to fight for themselves. Rt. Hon. Jaji has rebuilt roads and provided medical aid for his constituents through outreaches and the purchase of medical equipment.

He has assisted in the recruitment of his constituents into several federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies, including the Security Services.

An accountable and broadminded politician, his various interface and town-hall meetings are all aimed at keeping his constituents abreast of the efforts he is making on their behalf and receiving feedback from them while taking home areas that are necessary for adjustment and or improvements.

Indeed, Rt. Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji is doing great things both in the National Assembly and for his people in Zamfara State. His passion and love for his constituents and incontrovertible. He is a ready example of an exemplary leader who matches service with humanity.

Dauda wrote this piece from the National Assembly, Abuja.

