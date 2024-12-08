Sani Hails Ghana’s Electoral Process, Congratulates Mahama

Share

Former Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani has commended the people of Ghana for conducting a peaceful and transparent election, which led to the victory of John Dramani Mahama as President-elect.

Sani expressed delight over the successful outcome of the election in a post shared on his verified X handle on Sunday following the declaration of Mahama as the winner of the keenly contested election.

“The Ghanaian people once again made Africa proud. I’m delighted with the outcome of the election. Congratulations to @JDMahama.”

Sani’s remarks highlighted Ghana’s exemplary democratic process, lauding its Electoral Commission for overseeing a credible election that reinforced Africa’s commitment to democratic governance.

The Senator, known for his advocacy for good governance and social justice, emphasized the importance of such electoral successes in elevating the continent’s global image.

Sani further applauded the Ghanaian electorate for demonstrating maturity and political engagement in the democratic process.

John Dramani Mahama, who previously served as Ghana’s President from 2012 to 2017, emerged victorious in the December 7 elections, securing a return to Jubilee House.

Mahama’s victory has been widely celebrated across the region as a testament to Ghana’s democratic resilience.

Sani’s congratulatory message aligns with the growing chorus of commendations from African leaders and public figures, who view Ghana as a beacon of democracy on the continent.

