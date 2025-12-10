Sani Hails Australia’s Social Media Ban For Under-16s

Nigeria’s former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has hailed Australia’s recent decision to ban all children under the age of 16 from accessing social media, describing it as a necessary action by a responsible and developed nation.

In a statement shared on his social media page on Wednesday, Sani said the policy reflects the growing global concern about the harmful effects of excessive social media exposure on children.

According to him, many parents today are locked in a “daily battle” trying to free their children from mobile phones and social media addiction, an issue he believes is eroding childhood experiences and weakening family bonds.

Sani lamented that modern children have gradually lost interest in toys, bicycles, sports, outdoor activities, and family interactions, as social media continues to dominate their attention.

He added that many young people now possess information and exposure levels that even surpass those of their parents.

The former senator noted that in many households, families sit together physically but remain disconnected as “everyone is on their phone.”

While acknowledging that social media is a powerful and unstoppable force, Sani stressed that children need protection, as unrestricted access exposes them to risks beyond their maturity.