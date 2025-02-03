Sani Criticizes Trump’s Stance On S’African Land Reforms

Share

Former Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani has condemned the United States (US) President, Donald Trump’s interference in South Africa’s land reform policies, describing it as an attempt to bully African nations.

Sani, known for his outspoken views on African sovereignty, argued that South Africa’s land policies are an internal affair and should not be dictated by foreign powers.

He criticized Trump’s “America First” philosophy, questioning why other nations cannot prioritize their own interests without external pressure.

The former lawmaker also suggested that the U.S. is using the land reform issue as a pretext to penalize South Africa for its involvement in BRICS, an economic alliance with Brazil, Russia, India, and China.

He further urged African nations to reduce dependence on Western aid and explore alternative partnerships.

Expressing nostalgia for Zimbabwe’s late leader Robert Mugabe, Sani implied that Africa needs stronger resistance against economic and political pressures from global superpowers.

