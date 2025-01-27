Sani Condemns Killing Of 22 Soldiers In N’East

Share

Former Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani has strongly condemned the killing of 22 soldiers by terrorists in the Northeast, describing the act as tragic and unacceptable.

The former lawmaker highlighted the immeasurable grief faced by the families of the fallen soldiers, many of whom were fathers, husbands, and breadwinners.

Shehu Sani expressed deep sympathy for the children, wives, and relatives of the slain soldiers, emphasizing that their sacrifices must not be in vain.

He called on the government and relevant authorities to ensure that the families of these heroes are not left to suffer, stressing the need for robust support systems to ease their pain and honour the soldiers’ ultimate sacrifice.

The former senator also commended the soldiers for their dedication to maintaining peace and security in Nigeria, urging the military to intensify its efforts in combating terrorism.

According to him, the best way to honour the memories of the fallen is to win the battle against terrorism and restore lasting peace to the region.

“The grief in the hearts of their children, wives and relatives is unimaginable. They must not be left to suffer. We appreciate their sacrifice to the nation and for our peace.

In their honour, the battle must be won. My condolences to the Military and their families,” he noted.



