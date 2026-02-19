Sani Commended For Restoring Christian Pilgrimage In Kaduna

The Forum of Northern States Christians, representing 19 Northern states including the Federal Capital Territory, has commended Uba Sani for restoring the Christian pilgrimage programme in Kaduna State, 11 years after it was suspended by the administration of former governor Nasir El-Rufai.

The leadership of the Forum, formerly known as the 19 Northern CAN and the FCT, described the decision as a proactive step toward promoting unity, fairness, and inclusive governance in the state.

Chairman of the Forum, Rev. Dr. John Hayab, in an interview with New Telegraph in Jos, praised Governor Sani for what he termed “a sincere demonstration of leadership and commitment to correcting past policy imbalances.”

According to him, the restoration of the state-sponsored Christian pilgrimage programme signals a renewed effort to foster religious harmony and mutual respect among citizens.

“It takes courage and sincerity for a leader to review past decisions and make necessary adjustments in the interest of justice and unity,” he said.

“Governor Uba Sani may not be perfect, but he has demonstrated leadership capacity and a willingness to promote inclusive governance in Kaduna State. We commend his purposeful leadership and pray he continues in that spirit to succeed.”

It is recalled that Governor Sani recently approved the resumption of the Christian pilgrimage sponsorship programme after an 11-year suspension. An orientation programme for intending pilgrims was reportedly held on February 17, 2026.

The pilgrimage sponsorship was suspended during the tenure of El-Rufai shortly after he assumed office as governor of Kaduna State.

Rev. Hayab further noted that the move reflects the current administration’s resolve to address policies perceived as divisive and to rebuild trust among the diverse religious communities in the state.

He urged other Northern governors to emulate what he described as “a bold step toward fairness and equity,” stressing that balanced leadership remains critical to peace and sustainable development in the region.