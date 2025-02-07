Share

Following the news making rounds on Thursday, the former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has emphasized the importance of comprehensive consultations before any modifications are made to Nigeria’s current 6-3-3-4 education system.

The former lawmaker advocates engaging with a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including teachers’ unions, students’ unions, education experts, school administrators, parents’ associations, academics, and examination bodies, to ensure that any proposed changes are well-informed and beneficial.

Sani also calls upon the National Assembly to facilitate a public debate on this matter, seek the necessity of transparency and inclusivity in the decision-making process.

The 6-3-3-4 system, introduced in 1983, was designed to provide six years of primary education, three years of junior secondary education, three years of senior secondary education, and four years of tertiary education.

According to him, Its primary aim was to equip Nigerian youths with vocational skills and knowledge to foster self-reliance.

However, discussions have emerged regarding a potential shift to a 12-4 system, which would entail twelve years of basic education followed by four years of tertiary education.

Sani had previously highlighted issues such as poor implementation and inadequate infrastructure as factors contributing to the challenges within the education sector.

By advocating for a participatory approach, Sani aims to ensure that any educational reforms are comprehensive, sustainable, and aligned with the nation’s developmental goals.

