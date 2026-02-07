Sani Briefs Tinubu On Rescue Of Abducted Kaduna Worshippers

Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, on Friday met with President Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The governor in a statement on his X page said he discussed strategic issues critical to the state’s security, infrastructure, and long-term development with the President during the meeting.

According to him, the interaction focused on priorities essential to achieving lasting stability and shared prosperity for the people of Kaduna State.

“Our engagement focused on issues of strategic importance to Kaduna State, particularly security, infrastructure, and the broader development priorities essential to achieving lasting stability and shared prosperity for our people,” he said.

The governor said he briefed Tinubu on the safe return of worshippers abducted from churches in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru Local Government Area, on January 18, 2026.

“I briefed Mr President on the safe return of worshippers abducted from churches in Kurmin Wali community, Kajuru Local Government Area, on January 18, 2026.

“I provided a detailed account of the painstaking, intelligence-driven operations carried out through close and effective collaboration between state and federal security agencies, which culminated in the successful rescue of all victims,” he added.

Sani further explained that the successful rescue followed intelligence-driven operations carried out through close collaboration between state and federal security agencies.

According to him, the outcome demonstrated the effectiveness of coordinated leadership and the professionalism of Nigeria’s security architecture.

Additionally, Sani expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his personal involvement throughout the period the worshippers were held captive.

“I expressed my deep appreciation to Mr President for his ceaseless personal calls throughout the two weeks our citizens were held in captivity.

“His consistent outreach was deeply reassuring and profoundly comforting to the affected families and the wider Kaduna community,” he said.

Also, both leaders reviewed infrastructural projects aimed at accelerating Kaduna State’s development.

Sani highlighted the commencement of the Birnin Gwari road project which he described as an intervention that will enhance security, stimulate economic activity, and restore connectivity to long-isolated communities.

They also agreed on the urgency of rehabilitating key road networks, including the Kaduna Eastern Bypass, Jere-Kwoi-Kafanchan road, and the Zaria-Pambegua-Saminaka road, which were identified as vital for regional mobility and economic integration.

He also paid tribute to Nigeria’s security personnel for their dedication and professionalism, which ensured the safe return of the abducted worshippers.