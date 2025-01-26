Share

The former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani has called on the impeached Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, to accept his removal with grace and support the newly elected Speaker.

Advising the impeached Speaker in a post via his verified X handle on Sunday, Sani emphasized the importance of humility and acceptance in leadership transitions.

The Senator further urged Obasa to allow the new Speaker, Mojisola Meranda to carry out her responsibilities without interference.

Sani stated, “Hon. Obasa should just thank his God, accept his fate, and calm down. It’s a rare privilege to occupy that seat and serve for that long.

READ ALSO:

“Not everyone can be that lucky in life.”

He added, “Allow the Honorable Lady Speaker to do her job; if he is actually good, posterity will vindicate him.”

Obasa, who served as Speaker of the Assembly for over a decade, was recently impeached following allegations of corruption and mismanagement.

While he has rejected the claims and challenged the impeachment process, Sani’s advice comes as a reminder of the need for unity and support during political transitions.

Also, a member of the Assembly, Stephen Ogundipe, has disputed Obasa’s claim to remain as speaker.

Ogundipe said Obasa’s removal followed due process, warning that any attempt by Obasa to cause unrest would be resisted by the majority of members who unanimously elected Mojisola Meranda.

Ogundipe emphasised that over two-thirds of the Lagos Assembly members were united behind the new Speaker.

Share

Please follow and like us: