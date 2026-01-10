Sani, Adesina React As Adichie Alleges Medical Negligence In Son’s Death

Prominent Nigerians and faith leaders have reacted to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s detailed statement alleging medical negligence in the death of her 21-month-old son, Nkanu Nnamdi.

The responses, shared across social media and in formal statements, blend condolence, calls for accountability and demands that hospitals and medical personnel be held to higher standards.

Pastor Paul Adefarasin of House on the Rock in a social media statement on saturday offered a pastoral response that emphasised compassion and the need for institutional accountability.

In a message of condolence he prayed for comfort for Adichie, her husband Ivara Esege and their family and said the tragedy “calls us to compassion, accountability, and action,” urging collective commitment to safeguard healthcare institutions and uphold best practice.

Similarly, Senator Shehu on his X page highlighted what he called a recurring pattern of negligence and urged victims to speak out.

The senator recalled other instances where medical errors had caused lifelong harm and encouraged families affected by malpractice to “name and shame clinics and medical personnel responsible,” noting that many victims lack the resources to pursue legal action.

A third reaction came from former president, Africa Development Bank Group, Akinwumi Adesina, who conveyed personal condolences to Adichie and her family.

In a brief X post, he and his wife extended sympathy and prayed for strength and peace for the grieving parents, expressing hope that the child’s soul rest in peace.

Taken together, these high-profile responses reflect growing public calls for a transparent inquiry into the events Adichie described, renewed scrutiny of hospital safety protocols, and expanded protections for patients. Netizens have also pushed for a social media movement to amplify affected families’ stories and pressure health facilities to adopt stricter oversight.

As calls for accountability grow louder, Nigerians across platforms are watching for official responses from Euracare Hospital who have been alleged for negligence and any formal investigations by medical or regulatory authorities.