Sanginga Seeks Collaborations To Tackle Food Challenges

President of the Africa Agricultural Leadership Institute (AALI), Dr. Nteranya Sanginga, has called for strategic collaborations to tackle food security challenges across Africa in a bid enhanced food productivity. Sanginga, who also serves as the Emeritus Director General of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), made this known during his visit to some key states in Nigeria, recently.

The AALI president emphasized the significance of regional collaboration in strengthening food security while meeting with the DRC-Nigeria Business Council. He stressed the need for knowledge and resource sharing among African nations to build a more resilient and interconnected food system. While in Abeokuta, Sanginga briefed IITA Ambassador, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on some of the efforts being introduced to implement strategic initiatives under AALI. Additionally, during a tour of the Oyo State Fashola Agribusiness Park, with a team led by IITA Business Incubation Platform, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Agribusiness, International Cooperation, and Development, Debo Akande, he called for youth inclusiveness in agribusiness activities.

According to him, “the youth are key contributors to the development processes across Africa.” In his statement, Akande shared plans for creating an inclusive ecosystem involving strategic partners like IITA and AALI, promoting a level playing ground for resource access and knowledge sharing within Oyo State. Sanginga commended the Fashola Agribusiness Park’s activities, suggesting that IITA- BIP could strengthen the links between research, end-users, and value addition. He added that with a strong public-private partnership model that can be replicated across the board, achieving food security in Africa was attainable.