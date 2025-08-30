Sanganai/hlanganani World Tourism Expo 2025 Showcases Manicaland’s Offerings

Zimbabwe’s flagship Sanganai/Hlanganani – World Tourism Expo 2025, is set to open to global audience on September 10, 2025 spanning September 12, at Mutare, Manicaland Province, one of the tourism circuit of Zimbabwe, with focus on showcasing and unlocking the country’s tourism prospects as one of the fast – paced and must visit tourist destinations in the world.

Manicaland, venue of the three days gathering, is noted for its stunning Eastern Highlands, including the majestic Bvumba and Chimanimani mountain ranges, as well as Zimbabwe’s highest concentration of waterfalls—highlighted by the awe-inspiring Mtarazi Falls, Africa’s second-highest waterfall.

The province’s tranquil environment and breathtaking scenery offer visitors unparalleled tourism experiences as a special emphasis will be on Manicaland’s adventure tourism offerings and investment opportunities, further cementing the province’s strategic importance within Zimbabwe’s tourism industry.

The expo is an annual event, which showcases the country’s vast tourism potential, attracting a vast followers of exhibitors, trade operators and visitors from across the country, Africa and the world, offering opportunities for investment and travels.

Now in its 17th edition, the expo is holding on the back of the recent launch of the National Tourism and Hospitality Policy (2025–2030), a transformative framework aimed to position tourism at the centre of Zimbabwe’s economic development strategy.

According to Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), organisers of the yearly expo, participants at Sanganai/Hlanganani should look forward to deriving the following benefits: Meet and network (Sanganai/Hlanganani) with exhibitors, buyer, investors and suppliers of service to the tourism sector from all over the world; Establish strategic business partnerships with world tourism players; and Showcase your destination, products and services.

For trade visitors, the expo offers opportunity to meet and interact with suppliers, check out new industry products and development trends, have immersive experience through various demonstration sections, speed dating and partake in different workshops and seminars.

Participants expected at the expo include buyers and suppliers of travels, experts and consultants, hosted buyers and exhibitors as well as the travel media and others ranging from national tourism boards, embassies, airlines, tourism destinations, tour operators, hoteliers, transporters to service providers.