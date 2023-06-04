Sangana Community Protests Against Conoil Over Death Of Their Son

Aggrieved indigenes of Sangana kingdom, in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State at the weekend staged a protest against Conoil multi-national company over an alleged inability to perform their corporate social responsibility and complicity in the killing of a youth by the military in the area.

The protest which took place in Yenagoa saw the angry elders, youths, and women, dressed in black holding placards with inscriptions “We are tired of Conoil oppression, stop killing us, Stop the shooting, stop the killing, why kill an innocent youth, Ikiowori Benson is dead; why now, 25 years of operation in Sangana and nothing to amount for it “demanded that the operators of the oil company come and address the lingering issues with stakeholders of the area or vacate the area.

The protest was coming days after an indigene of the community was reportedly shot dead by the military men attached to the oil facility, while several others were injured and two others were declared missing.

Speaking with newsmen during the protest, the immediate past IYC Chairman, Sangana clan, Otonbara Sigimo said they were all out to express their anger over the ill-treatment meted out against the community by Conoil multi-nationals company, adding that the negligence by the company can’t be overlooked anymore.

He stated that several years after the signing of a series of MoUs, the owner and management of the ConOil have failed to abide by any provisions agreed upon, noting that they have no option but to let them go.

He asked “How can they deprive our people of the benefits we are supposed to get? And they even killed a youth who was not armed.

He continued “We are not happy and we have endured for so long. A few days ago, we went on a peaceful protest and the result was the shooting of our brother. What was his sin, or what is our sin? We just went to have peaceful discussions but rather they brought military men to kill us. They must leave our territory because they don’t mean well.

On his part, the youth president of the Sangana community, Ayah Ambrose, said Conoil has been operating in our land and we don’t benefit anything. They deal with us as slaves. This current issue that caused the death of our brother was so needless because we were not holding anything appearing as a weapon but they rather shot at us.

Also speaking, the Chairman, of IYC Central Zone, Clever Inodu, who expressed solidarity with the protesting Sangana indigenes, condemned the alleged use of the military by the Oil company against the aggrieved indigenes.

He said”The act is equivalent to military invasions in our region and it is unacceptable. We have been engaging the security agencies in the state whose responsibility is to protect the people and not kill them but the reverse has always been the case.”

“If the people are coming to protest for their legitimate right, what they should do is protect them and ensure it is a peaceful demonstration with their support. The people were there to just register their displeasure because they were angry.

“You are in a place exploring their land and nothing to show for, is that not wickedness? And when the people want to tell you their position, the company uses the military against them and killed them. This negligence from oil companies within our territories has to stop.

“We have resolved to follow this matter to the letter, within the next 48 hrs Conoil must come and discuss or they leave Sangana. We will mobilise the people to the platform for another peaceful protest.

The Amanayabo of Moko Ama Sangana Kingdom, HRH Moses Kenibara, expressed anger that the community has been hosting Conoil for over twenty-five years and has nothing to show for it.

He said “They have rather impoverished the community. Before they started operation, there was no impact assessment of the area. The community has been talking to them but they blatantly refused. They write MOUs with the community but never implemented them. This is not acceptable because it isn’t the standard of operation and we are aggrieved.

Enough of the oppression, intimidation, and ill-treatment from this company. They renege on their own part of the agreements and still kill innocent people in the community, some missing while some still critically injured in the hospital. We demand that Conoil multi-nationals company should come and address all outstanding issues amicably or vacate our land.

The area is our fishing settlement and we want to continue with our trade, since they came out community has been depleted, and impoverished. No single contractor from Sangana, and no employment for the community. Enough is enough.

In his brief, the Spokesperson of INC, Barr. Barry Ibarakumo said “What just happened is unacceptable and we condemn it in its entirety. The relevant authorities should swing into action because our youths have been given an ultimatum and it must be honoured.

“We have fought very hard to keep peace in our community and we want to fold our hands to see Conoil disrupt the peace. The matter must be addressed within this time.

All the calls put across to the public relations officer of Conoil and the text message Richard Edegbai were not responded to at the time of filing this report.