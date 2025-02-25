SANEF Appoints Uzoebo MD/CEO

Share

Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF) Limited has appointed Mrs. Uche Uzoebo as its new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, effective February 2025.

Mrs. Uche Uzoebo succeeds Mrs. Ronke Kuye, who was the pioneer Chief Executive Officer and under whose leadership SANEF Limited experienced growth and success in its core mandate of expanding and deepening Financial Inclusion and Agent Banking.

According to a press release, “Uzoebo brings extensive experience, knowledge and expertise to her new role. Prior to her appointment, she served as the Chief Distribution and Stakeholder Engagement Officer of SANEF Limited since inception and is credited with driving business, stakeholder expansion and and strategic initiatives that has enabled the organization to meet its core objectives through Agent Expansion; Account Opening; Product & Services; Technology Solutions; Policy Advocacy; Stakeholder Engagement, Financial Literacy, Capacity Building and Awareness.

“As the Chief Distribution and Stakeholder Engagement Officer of SANEF Limited, Mrs. Uche Uzoebo also collaborated closely with regulators, banks, financial service providers, developmental organizations, enterprise support organizations, non-governmental organizations, private sector, government agencies to expand financial access points, digital financial services, economic and financial inclusion through agent networks, financial literacy and innovative technology solutions.”

