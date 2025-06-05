Sandtex Paints Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Retail Centre

Share

Sandtex Paints, the trusted name in decorative coatings from Chemical and Allied Products (CAP) PLC, with a longstanding presence in Nigeria’s paint industry, has unveiled its newest state-of-the-art retail experience centre in Kano.

This latest expansion marks a bold step forward in the brand’s long-standing mission to bring superior paint products and personalized service to customers across the nation.

Designed to be more than just a retail outlet, the new Kano hub functions as an interactive environment where homeowners, professional painters, contractors, architects, and designers can explore the full spectrum of premium coatings, finishes, and colour systems Sandtex Paints has to offer.

The grand opening event was a lively showcase of innovation and collaboration, drawing attention from industry stakeholders and partners alike.

Oyelere Atoyebi, Head of Commercial (Retail) at CAP PLC, highlighted the strategic importance of the launch as part of Sandtex’ s broader growth agenda in the Northern region.

He said: “What we have created here is beyond a paint shop, it is an experience; a creative ecosystem where inspiration meets technical support.

“We want customers in Kano to experience the Sandtex brand not just as a product, but as a complete journey into colour, design, and surface aesthetics.”

Also present at the unveiling, John Ogunwale, Brand Manager for Sandtex Paints, reinforced the company’s vision of putting the customer experience at the core of its business, saying: “At Sandtex, we believe colour has the power to transform spaces and lives.

This centre offers a platform for customers to visualize, experiment, and bring their ideas to life. Kano is an important part of our roadmap, and this move reflects our deepening investment in the region.”

This expansion further cements Sandtex’ s position as an innovationdriven market leader committed to quality, durability, and design-forward solutions tailored for the Nigerian environment.

Share