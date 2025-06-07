Sandra Kneubuhler: Nigeria Is Cornerstone Market For Radisson Hotel Group In Africa

Share

Sandra Kneubuhler is the Managing Director, Radisson Hotel Group (RHG), a position that makes her the head of its operations in Africa, with over 100 hotels in the portfolio of the Group, which is one of the leading international hotel chains. In Nigeria, the Group stands ahead of other international and local brands, with five hotels in operations and over three in the development pipeline.

Kneubuhler was recently in Nigeria at the start of the Group’s online academy programme for its employees in Nigeria. It is her second visit to the country since assuming her present position almost a year ago. Unassuming, with easy disposition and affable personality as well as soft spoken and drawn to people easily, she spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGOWA on her life’s trajectory and career path.

Background

I was born in Lilongwe, the vibrant capital of Malawi. My early education took place across Malawi and South Africa, which offered me a diverse and multicultural foundation. I then pursued higher education in Switzerland, where I specialized in hospitality management experience that deepened my passion for the industry and gave me a global perspective from an early stage.

Attraction for the hospitality industry

Travel and people have always been my greatest passions. I’ve been fascinated by different cultures and human connections since I was young. Hospitality was the natural career path that allowed me to bring those interests together, offering the chance to explore the world, meet people from all walks of life, and create memorable experiences.

On smooth or difficult beginning

A bit of both. I was fortunate to have early opportunities that opened doors and helped me fall in love with the industry. At the same time, like many careers, there were moments of challenge and steep learning curves. But those early hurdles were instrumental in shaping my resilience and drive.

Factors that aided her quick acceleration up the ladder

I’ve always embraced stepping out of my comfort zone—whether that meant relocating geographically, transitioning into a new role, or tackling unfamiliar challenges. I’m also highly goal-oriented and thrive when working toward clear objectives. Those two qualities, combined with an openness to continuous learning, have played a key role in my career progression.

Career journey through the years

It’s been a journey of growth, fuelled by both triumphs and tough times. Ironically, it’s during the most difficult moments that I’ve learned the most. Those experiences pushed me to be innovative, adaptable, and solutions driven. I believe those challenges laid the foundation for the leader I am today.

Motivation to join the Radisson Hotel Group

I wanted to align myself with a brand that had a genuine commitment to the African continent not just in words, but in action. Radisson Hotel Group’s strategic focus on Africa’s hospitality potential, coupled with its investment in local talent and infrastructure, resonated strongly with me.

Challenges

It’s not so much a challenge as it is a priv- ilege. RHG is a people-first organisation that empowers its teams and encourages inno- vation. The work is fast-paced and dynamic, which keeps me constantly inspired. It’s a company that supports its people and values collaboration, two things I hold dear.

RHG’s unique proposition

What sets Radisson apart is its boldness. We’re not afraid to enter markets others might shy away from, and we’re constant- ly innovating to stay ahead. Coupled with our people-centric culture and flexible brand architecture, RHG offers tailored solutions for different markets, which is essential in a continent as diverse as Africa.

Fitting into and embracing her new position

I’ve truly embraced this role, it’s been an exciting, enriching journey. I love the breadth of my responsibilities, from engaging with owners and investors to supporting our incredible teams on the ground. Every day presents new challeng- es and opportunities, and I enjoy the fast pace and meaningful connections the role allows me to build.

Balancing growing revenue with building the people

We’ve seen excellent momentum. Revenues are tracking well ahead of last year, and we’re also making strong progress in people development. One of the most re- warding aspects of this role is seeing talent grow across functions and geographies—it speaks to the culture of opportunity we’re nurturing within RHG.

On RHG Online Academy

The RHG Online Academy is a powerful tool because it empowers every team member to take charge of their own growth. It’s flexible, accessible, and tai- lored to a wide range of interests and skills. We’re seeing strong uptake across our properties, and what excites me most is the sense of ownership and curiosity it instils in our people.

Nigeria as one of RHG’s major markets

Nigeria is a cornerstone market for us in Africa. There’s an energy here that’s unmatched especially in cities like Lagos where ambition, innovation, and growth are constant. I’m always inspired by the people’s drive to excel and their entrepreneurial spirit. It’s a market with enormous hospitality potential, and we’re fully com- mitted to being part of that growth story.

Progress report on hotels in the development pipeline

We’re making great strides. Radisson Hotel Benin City, for example, is progressing well and on track to open later this year. The entire pipeline reflects our strategy to enter both key cities and emerging destinations, with the right brand and operating model.

Why the Nigerian market is hotbed for investors in hospitality

Nigeria’s sheer scale, economic potential, and fast-growing population make it an attractive market. There’s also a rising middle class and an increasingly mobile, aspirational population seeking quality experiences. Combine that with a growing domestic travel market and its clear why so many international brands want a foot- hold here .

On what drives RHG’s business in Nigeria in terms your numbers

Our key demand drivers remain corporate travel and domestic leisure. Nigeria’s dynamic business environment, alongside a growing appetite for weekend and holiday escapes, has created strong performance in both segments.

Expectations in the next couple of years

Our growth ambitions remain robust. As we expand our footprint, we’re equally focused on expanding our people and local leadership capacity. Our commitment to Africa is long-term and unwavering.

Challenges in African market

One of the key challenges is the high cost of borrowing, which often slows hotel development. In certain regions, political or regulatory uncertainties can also impact investment time- lines. However, with the right partners and localised strategies, these challenges can be navigated successfully.

Fulfilment

It’s been deeply fulfilling. I’ve had the privilege of witnessing businesses thrive and team members flourish. For me, there’s nothing more rewarding than being part of a journey that drives both personal and professional growth for myself and for the people around me.

