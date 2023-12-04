New Telegraph

December 4, 2023
Sandra Iheuwa Advice Single Mothers Not To Settle For Less

Popular businesswoman and fourth baby mama to Music Executive Ubi Franklin, Sandra Iheuwa has revealed that men, including billionaires, are approaching her despite being a mother of four children.

The mother of four made the disclosure in a post shared via her Instagram story as she urged other single mothers never to limit themselves, saying things will fall into place eventually.

She wrote, “I’m a mother of 4, men dey rush me. Not just men, billionaires.

“As a single mother never limit yourself. Do better and be better and things will fall into place.”

New Telegraph recalls that Sandra married a business magnate, Steve Thompson, after her split with Ubi Franklin, but the marriage was short-lived.

