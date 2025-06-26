Sandra Bremaud Launches Podcast To Inspire Young Nigerians

Nollywood filmmaker, Sandra Enoch Bremaud, has launched a new podcast series aimed at inspiring young Nigerians through personal reflections and real-life lessons.

Titled Thinking Out Loud, the short-format podcast features one-minute videos in which the filmmaker shares thoughts on topics ranging from self-worth and resilience to relationships, personal growth, and navigating everyday struggles.

Unlike many celebrity-driven platforms, Thinking Out Loud takes a minimalist, personal approach. Each video features Bremaud speaking directly to the camera, often in a calm, reflective tone, with no guests or elaborate production.

She ends each episode with a signature line that’s quickly gaining recognition online: “My name is Sandra Enoch Bremaud, and this is me thinking out loud.”

Speaking on the motivation behind the podcast, Bremaud said it was born out of a desire to connect with people on a deeper level beyond film and social media aesthetics.

“Sometimes all someone needs is a reminder that they’re not alone, that their feelings are valid, and that they can rise above their struggles,” she said. “Thinking Out Loud is not about being perfect it’s about being real.”

Early episodes have touched on topics such as authenticity, purpose, preparation over validation, and faith.

Bremaud, who is also known for her humanitarian advocacy, said she hopes the podcast will spark honest conversations and help more young people find clarity in a noisy world.

The videos are currently shared across her personal social media pages and have received positive feedback for their relatability and sincerity.