Sandra Bremaud Donates Learning Materials To Pupils

Filmmaker, Sandra Bremaud, has extended her caring hands to students of Odonguyan Primary School, Ikorodu, Lagos. During her charity work, she gave out school stationery; including sandals, books, school bags, water bottles, and math sets to the delighted pupils of Odonguyan Primary School.

This is following the successful outing of her movie; “Wasted Genius,” which focuses on the negative impact of drugs among young people. Speaking on the outreach, she said, “This is my own little way of giving back to society. Education is the foundation of any child’s future, and I believe every child deserves to have the basic tools they need to learn with dignity. Putting smiles on these children’s faces gives me so much joy, and I intend to do more.

“The SBE Dynasty team led a passionate outreach to students, encouraging them to rise above negative vices, stay focused on their education, and keep working towards becoming the best version of themselves. “The goal is simple: inspire a generation that chooses purpose over distraction and greatness over wasted potential.”

Bremaud, who is also known for her work in Nollywood, explained that the initiative was inspired by her passion for child development and her desire to support communities in need. She added that the outreach would not be a one-off event, but part of a series of community-driven projects she is planning. Teachers of the school commended her for the gesture, noting that it will go a long way in motivating the children as they return to their studies.