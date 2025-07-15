Sandisk Unveils Portable Data Storage Device For Travellers

Sandick has launched a portable storage device to help travels keep data safe and backed up while on summer holidays.

The company in a statement said the device would enable users to save hundreds of pictures and videos.

It said the device will serve as fast, reliable and portable backups to help keep all those priceless moments safe and backed up from phone, action camera or SLR camera.

It said: “If, like many people across the world, you’re heading off on your travels to far and exotic destinations for the summer holidays, it’s important to pack the essentials – travel documents, swimwear, summer fashion, etc.

“However, don’t forget one of the most essential items of all – portable storage to help keep your data safe and backed up! “Wherever you’re going, whether it’s an adventure holiday trekking up to Machu Picchu, or an idyllic, relaxing get – away in a luxury resort by the sea in the Maldives, you’ll no doubt be documenting every unforgettable moment.

“If you’re taking hundreds of pictures and videos, you’ll need fast, reliable and portable backups to help keep all those priceless moments safe and backed up from your phone, action camera or SLR camera.”