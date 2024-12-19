SanDisk Unveils New Branding, Creative Direction

Share

SanDisk Corporation has previewed its new corporate branding and creative direction, signaling a bold debut of the company’s comeback launch as a standalone flash and memory technology innovator, planned for early 2025.

The new creative direction represents a future forward philosophy where by creating paths and possibilities for people to go without limits, the company unites the current moment and their aspirations.

The company in statement said this mindset brings people closer to their ambitions and creates a circle of collaboration for progress and future growth.

The SanDisk wordmark represents a heritage of mobility and versatility that enables a seamless and simplified world of resilient data expression and storage.

The company’s innovation keeps aspirations moving and pushes possibility forward, empowering people and businesses with data everywhere.

Vice president of Creative, SanDisk, Joel Davis, said: “Enabling people to experience the potential of their data and move forward in making aspirations real is at the heart of what we do and we were very intentional in creating a mark that embodies the spirit of this thinking.

“Our visual brand philosophy is inspired by the future and all the diverse ways our customers consume data.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"