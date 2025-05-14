SanDisk Launches Faster, Smarter Storage For Power Users

Share

SanDisk has announced the launch of its latest high-performance internal storage solution, the WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD, designed to meet the growing demands of gaming, content creation, and AI applications.

The new drive leverages PCIe Gen 5.0 technology, offering read speeds of up to 14,900 MB/s and storage capacities of up to 8TB.

Positioned as a premium solution for PC gamers and professionals, the SN8100 combines blistering speed with next-generation energy efficiency.

According to SanDisk, the drive consumes 100% less power than its PCIe Gen 4.0 predecessor while delivering significantly higher performance. This breakthrough is achieved through proprietary technology that allows the SSD to maintain optimal temperatures without the need for elaborate cooling systems.

A variant of the SN8100 comes equipped with a custom-designed heatsink featuring a fanless metal design and customizable RGB lighting, providing both thermal efficiency and aesthetic appeal for high-end PC builds.

Eric Spanneut, Vice President of Devices at SanDisk, emphasized the drive’s performance edge:

“Whether it’s for high-level gaming, professional content creation, or AI applications, high-performance users now have a PCIe Gen 5.0 storage solution that matches speed with power efficiency to help them build the ultimate gaming rig or best-in-class workstation.”

The SN8100 has also received endorsements from major tech leaders. Joe Macri, Senior Vice President and CTO for Compute and Graphics at AMD, highlighted the broader significance of PCIe Gen 5.0:

“PCIe Gen 5.0 is the next evolution of the PCIe interface offering up to 2x performance capability over today’s PCIe 4.0. The WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD with PCIe Gen 5.0 revolutionizes storage performance and power efficiency.”

Todd Lewellen, Vice President of Intel’s Client Ecosystem Group, echoed this sentiment, adding:

“Technologies like the Intel Core Ultra processors combined with WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe PCIe Gen 5.0 SSDs will fuel the innovation of PCs and workstations… vastly speeding up play, productions, or projects.”

With the increasing complexity of modern workloads—from ultra-high-resolution media to AI-driven applications—the WD_BLACK SN8100 positions itself as a future-ready storage solution that delivers on both speed and sustainability.

The WD_BLACK SN8100 NVMe SSD is expected to become a key component in premium gaming rigs and professional workstations throughout 2025 and beyond.

