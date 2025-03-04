Sand Dealers Association Inaugurates First-Ever Board Of Trustees In Lagos

Share

The Lagos State chapter of the United Sand Dealers Association (LSUSDA) marked a historic milestone last week Wednesday, as it inaugurated its first-ever Board of Trustees (BoT).

The colorful event took place at the association’s state secretariat, located at Plot 31, Block 34, Ogundairo Bashorun, Sunmonu Akanwo Street, along Ago Palace Way, Okota, Lagos.

The ceremony, which commenced at 10 a.m., attracted members from different walks of life, as well as representatives from the National Inland Water Authority (NIWA).

The opening prayer was led by the association’s Vice President, Pastor Omobule, who also gave the welcome address, appreciating members and dignitaries for their presence.

Delivering his speech, the President-General, Alhaji Waliu Adeniran EKKI, who also serves as the Baale of Badore Community in Ajah, expressed his gratitude to all members for making time to attend despite their busy schedules.

He also acknowledged the presence of NIWA and the media. Stressing the importance of unity and cooperation, he urged members to remain committed to the growth of the association.

“This is a milestone for us,” he stated. “It’s the first time we are inaugurating a BOT, something we have never done before. I thank God for making this possible, and I appreciate my executive team for their constant support.

I urge them to continue standing by the association, and I pray that God will reward them abundantly.” Pastor Omobule commended members for their loyalty and encouraged them to maintain good conduct.

The newly appointed Board of Trustees members were then officially announced. The BOT includes Alhaji Gbayeola Atayese as Chairman, alongside Alhaji Waliu Adeniran EKKI, Pastor Adetayo Benson, Mr. Shola Oyesainu, Hon. Demehini Adesoji, Pastor Alex Okunsanmi, and Alhaji Musa Tijani.

In his acceptance speech, the newly appointed BOT Chairman, Alhaji Atayese, expressed his delight at the appointment, assuring members of transparency and accountability. “I promise to deliver good governance with integrity and always act in the best interest of the association,” he said.

