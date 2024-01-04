Sanction Institutions Offering Unaccredited Courses, NANS Tells FG

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) yesterday backed the Federal Government’s suspension of the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates obtained from institutions in Republic Benin and Togo.

The body asked the government to sanction any tertiary institutions operating in Nigeria offering courses without accreditation. NANS made the call in a statement by its National Senate President Elvis Ekundina. The suspension followed a Daily Nigeria’s publication that its undercover reporter bagged a degree from a university in Cotonou in six weeks, and participated in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

NANS said: “It is, however, important for the government to take further steps into investigating the activities of relevant agencies fingered in the fraudulent activities “This is the only way the government can save its face and restore the battered image of the country.

“We also call on the government to beam its search- light into the activities of tertiary institutions, especially privately owned ones who are running unaccredited courses.”