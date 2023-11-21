Jadon Sancho’s prospect of exiting Manchester United is increasing as Jim Ratcliffe edges closer to becoming a minority shareholder at the club.

Sancho, 23, has been isolated from the first-team squad by head coach Erik ten Hag since September after hitting back at criticism he received following his side’s Premier League defeat at Arsenal.

The England international joined the Red Devils two years ago from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million but has not lived up to his price tag, scoring just 12 times in all competitions so far.

But a fresh start could soon be on the horizon for the winger with Juventus pushing for a bargain deal, according to sources in Italy.

Reports claim that the Old Lady will initially push for a loan agreement, although United would prefer a permanent deal.

Recouping the hefty fee they paid for the Manchester City academy product looks highly unlikely, however getting some of his wages off the books may prove the best alternative.

It is also suggested the potential appointment of Juve executive Jean-Claude Blanc as United’s new CEO, which is expected to happen when Ratcliffe’s investment is confirmed, would aid a deal.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia have also shown an interest in Sancho but reports suggest he has no desire to make the move to the Middle East.