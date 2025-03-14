Sanchez Will Start Against Arsenal – Chelsea Boss

Share

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has revealed that Robert Sanchez will be in goal when the Blues clash with Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend.

Maresca stated this during his press briefing ahead of the game, adding that he had no plan to change his number one in the first place.

Chelsea travel to Arsenal for their last Premier League match before the international break in the early kick-off on Sunday, March 16.

Chelsea has rotated their goalkeeping spot between Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen this season.

The two goalkeepers have made multiple errors that have left the administration and fans frustrated.

However, lately, Jorgensen appeared to have taken the number one spot, as he appeared week in, week out for the Blues.

However, the former Leicester City boss said he is returning to his number one for the Premier League game against Arsenal.

He added; “Since we started, the idea was not to change goalkeepers, but sometimes you have to modify and be flexible.”

