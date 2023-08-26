Sanchez Returns To Inter Milan On Free Transfer

Former Arsenal, Manchester United, Barcelona, and Marseille forward, Alexis Sanchez, has returned to Inter Milan on a free transfer.

The Nerazzurri confirmed the Chilean international’s arrival in an official announcement.

According to the club, he has signed a one-year contract and only left Inter twelve months ago.

The veteran forward had departed via a termination of his contract with the Nerazzurri by mutual consent.

Last summer, Sanchez joined Marseille on a free transfer. There, the 34-year-old enjoyed an excellent campaign, scoring eighteen goals and assisting a further three.

However, Sanchez’s contract ran out at the end of June, and he did not extend it. Therefore, the Chilean has been free to look for a new club this summer.

Sanchez initially joined Inter in the summer of 2019 from Manchester United.

The Chilean spent three seasons with the Nerazzurri. He made a total of 109 appearances in his first spell, scoring twenty goals in the process.

In his first season at Inter, Sanchez helped the club reach the Europa League final.

Then, in the 2020-21 season, the Nerazzurri won the Serie A title, with Sanchez scoring seven goals in Serie A along the way.

In the 2021-22 campaign, Sanchez won both the Supercoppa Italiana and the Coppa Italia with Inter. It was the Chilean’s dramatic last-gasp winner against Juventus that won them the latter competition.

Sanchez has also enjoyed major success elsewhere throughout his career.

The Chilean won the La Liga title and the Copa Del Rey with Barcelona.

And with Arsenal, Sanchez won the FA Cup on two occasions.

Additionally, the Chilean has won the Copa America twice with his national team, in 2015 and 2016. He has made 155 appearances for Chile and scored 51 goals.

Sanchez is the second-highest appearance-maker for La Roja, behind only former Inter midfielder Gary Medel who has made 156.