Sanae Takaichi Shatters Japanese Glass Ceiling As First Female Pm

On October 21, 2025, Japan joined other countries around the world like Iceland, Barbados, Uganda, Italy to have their first Female Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi. The 64-year-old conservative is known as Japan’s “Iron Lady” and she’s an admirer of the UK’s former PM, Margaret Thatcher. The historic win sealed Takaichi’s third attempt at becoming Japan’s leader, and the fourth PM in five years from her scandal-hit party, the LDP. Female leaders around the world have been sending goodwill messages to the latest female PM, stating that a win for a woman is a win for all women. Now that she’s elected, Takaichi’s challenges will include fixing a sluggish economy, navigating a rocky US-Japan relationship and uniting a divided ruling party. As she assumes the role, she will have to announce her new cabinet, who will then head to the imperial palace for an attestion ceremony and their first cabinet meeting. She is expected to be sworn in as the country’s 104th prime minister.

She will have to answer to the country of 120 million people, many of whom are struggling with high inflation and rising costs. She will also have to tackle the country’s discontented voters – some of whom voted for farright parties after simmering discontentment with mainstream politics. Before entering politics, Takaichi, a heavy metal enthusiast, who still enjoys playing the drums, was briefly a newscaster. She also likes to Scuba dive and has a fondness for vehicles.

But while her celebrations may have just begun, Takaichi already has her work cut out for her. Known as Japan’s “Iron Lady” and a protege of former PM Shinzo Abe, the conservative politician has become Japan’s fourth leader in five years after winning a simple majority in the country’s Lower and Upper House. Takaichi grew up in Nara Prefecture. Her father worked in an automotive firm affiliated with Toyota and her mother was a police officer. Though she qualified for Tokyo’s prestigious Keio and Waseda universities, her parents declined to fund her moving away from home. Instead, she attended Kobe University, commuting long hours. She graduated from Kobe University’s Faculty of Business Administration in March 1984. Takaichi also attended the Matsushita Institute of Government and Management, and spent time in the U.S. as a congressional fellow in Washington.

Political career

Takaichi was elected to the Japanese House of Representatives in 1993. She joined the LDP in 1996. She also held various ministerial roles including: Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications. She was Minister of State for Economic Security (2022-2024). She also ran for LDP leadership multiple times: in 2021 and 2024 (unsuccessfully) before winning in 2025. Takaichi is known for conservative, nationalist stances: opposition to same-sex marriage, support for traditional family values (e.g., married couples sharing surnames).

She advocates for strong economic stimulus and investment in strategic sectors; sometimes described as a “fiscal dove”. She has visited the controversial Yasukuni Shrine (which enshrines Japanese war dead including convicted war criminals), drawing criticism from neighbouring countries. Her leadership may shape Japan’s trajectory in the areas of economic security, defence posture, and social policy in a period of global complexity.