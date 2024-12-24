SAN Writes IGP Over Alleged Harassment, Threat To Clients’ Liberty

Share

Chukwuemeka Ofodile (SAN) has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun over the alleged harassment and threat to the personal liberty of his clients by some police officers.

The son of the late former Attorney General and Minister of Justice Chike Ofodile (SAN) said his petition became necessary following the filing of a civil suit by his clients.

Ofodile’s clients who were listed as the 1st to 7th plaintiffs in the aforementioned civil suit, include Lagos lawyer Vincent Okafor, Theophilus Chukwu, David Okeke, and Chiefs, Okeke Emmanuel Uwa, Ochie Moses Chuka, Okolie James Ikegwuonu and Simeon Ogbonna Okike.

In the urgent petition, Ofodile alleged that his clients were being subjected to unlawful harassment and threat to personal liberty by police following the civil suit that they instituted.

