SAN Tells Tribunal In Final Address, Says Ayade’s Suit Lack Substance

The counsel to Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe in the Senatorial elections petition tribunal, Mba Ukweni (SAN) on Thursday called on the Senatorial Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Calabar to dismiss a case brought to the tribunal by former governor, Ben Ayade against Senator Jarigbe for lacking substance.

Ukweni, who made his final address to the tribunal headed by Justice M. A. Sambo insisted that it was trite in law for a petitioner to claim to have won an election, while at the same time asking that the election be nullified.

According to him, the grounds of the petition and the relief sought was dead on arrival, arguing that since Ben Ayade claimed to have won the election, he has no right to ask for nullification.

Ukweni, who is Jarigbe’s counsel maintained that seeking to be returned winner of the election and at the same time saying the election is null and void was “an inconsistency that is bizarre and strange.”

He reminded the tribunal that the petitioners called 34 witnesses and complained of results in 420 poling units, and that even if the respondent called no witness, the case of the petitioner fails on its own and requires no opposition.

He said: “The written statement on oath of the witnesses contained complaints of corrupt practices, violence, vote buying, inducement of voters and these are serious criminal allegations but there is no single report from any security agency before the court”.

In his presentation, counsel to INEC, Habib Lawal told the tribunal to dismiss the petition in it’s entirety, noting that before an election is invalidated, it must be on the basis of substantial non-compliance.

He said in this case, there is evidence that there are 874 polling units in Cross River North Senatorial District and the petitioners only complain of results in 367 of them and called only 36 polling units agents “which is of terrible insignificance.”

On his part, counsel to the PDP, Ruben Egwuaba told the court that all the witnesses called by the petitioners pleaded the presidential election results and not the Senatorial elections result “and this makes their case Sui Generis.”

.

However, Counsel to the petitioner, Professor Mike Ozekhome (SAN), prayed the tribunal to uphold their petition and accused INEC of misleading his client by the the presidential form EC8A instead of EC81.

Ozekhome was miffed that “the same INEC that gave us form EC8A is the same party arguing it should have been EC81 and that they used presidential instead of Senatorial form.

The tribunal after listening to the final arguments adjourned the case for judgment and said the date will be communicated to the parties.