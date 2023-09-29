San Siro Expected To Be Full To Capacity

AC Milan will return home for another evening kick-off on Saturday as they face off against Lazio and be backed by a packed crowd.

Milan will take on their opponents from the capital hoping to make it three wins out of three in Serie A, following their midweek success and to keep pace with Inter at the top of the table after they lost to Sassuolo last time out.

Stefano Pioli’s men seem to have recovered well after their 5-1 loss to the Nerazzurri. A 0-0 draw against Newcastle United in the Champions League a game they should have won was followed by 1-0 and 3-1 wins over Hellas Verona and Cagliari respectively in the league.

According to what is being reported the AC Milan fans will be out in force and ready to show all of their passion once again. There will be over 70,000 Rossoneri supporters in the stands to support the team.