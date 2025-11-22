San Siro Boils As Inter Ambush Milan In Thriller

The historic San Siro stadium is expected to be full of excitement on Sunday night as Inter Milan and AC Milan face each other in the first Derby della Madonnina of the season. The match, which kicks off at 7:45 p.m. (GMT), is one of the most anticipated games in Serie A, especially with both teams fighting for the league title. Inter Milan enter the derby on top of the Serie A table, after winning eight and drawing three of their eleven matches so far. Coach Cristian Chivu’s team has been in good form, with recent victories over Lazio, Verona and Fiorentina boosting their confidence.

Their title rivals Roma play earlier in the day and could temporarily go three points ahead, but Inter remain focused on getting the job done in the derby. AC Milan are also having a strong season and are only two points behind Inter. However, they have struggled to maintain momentum. After winning four of their first five matches, Milan have managed only two wins from their last six games, with four draws in that period.

Even so, their earlier victories against Napoli and Roma show that they can rise to the occasion in big matches. Although Inter are currently in better form, AC Milan have performed better in the recent derbies. In their last five meetings across all competitions, Milan have won three and drawn two. Their most recent encounter was in last season’s Coppa Italia semi-final, where Milan won 3–0 after the first leg ended 1–1. Inter have received positive news ahead of the match.

Denzel Dumfries is fit to play after recovering from a muscle issue. Henrikh Mkhitaryan has returned to training and may feature for the first time in weeks. Marcus Thuram, who recently returned from a hamstring injury, is expected to start again. AC Milan also have a major return as midfielder Adrien Rabiot is back after missing five matches with a calf injury and is available for selection. Inter Milan have been impressive in attack this season, scoring 26 goals— an average of 2.4 goals per match.

Former AC Milan player Hakan Calhanoglu is Inter’s top scorer with five goals and one assist. AC Milan, on the other hand, have been strong defensively, conceding only nine goals so far. Their biggest attacking threat remains Christian Pulisic, who has scored four goals and provided two assists. Inter’s recent performances suggest they are slightly better prepared for this derby.

Their defence has improved in recent games, and the return of Thuram adds more strength to their attack. With the kind of momentum they have, they may have just enough to win. AC Milan, however, will need to be more clinical. They have drawn several recent matches, and their defence has shown some weaknesses. Although they can be dangerous—especially in big games—Inter appear more balanced at the moment. Fans can expect a tense and exciting match. With the stadium full and the atmosphere intense, this derby promises drama, passion and top-quality football.