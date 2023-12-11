SAN seeks brain decolonization to advance education in Africa

A legal luminary, Professor Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN), has advocated for brain decolonization as a way of advancing African education to empower the next generation. Ali made the observation at the maiden edition of a public lecture at the Thomas Adewumi University Oko, Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State. Speaking at the auditorium of the institution on the topic “Decolonizing African Education To Empower The Next Generation”, the legal icon said the context of African education is essential to comprehend the immediate need for its decolonization, which will address the systemic challenges it faces today.

“The tout of African education is plainly marked by the influence of erstwhile colonial powers, leaving a heritage that advances eurocentric biases and marginalislzes the long-standing indigenous knowledge system that forms an integral part of Africa’s culture tapestry”, the silk said. He noted that Nigerian education was greatly impacted by British colonial domination, adding that Africa leaders should promote use of local languages for academic activities. “Rather than meeting the requirements of the native population, the British formal education system was designed to serve the interests of the colonial government. The curriculum reflected the customs and ideals of the colonisers and was frequently eurocentric. Native languages were marginalised because English became the language of instruction.

“During the colonial era, producing clerks, interpreters, and low-level administrative staff to support the colonial adninistration was the main objective of education. The goal of the educational system was to further the interests of the colonial authority rather than to empower the indigenous populace”, he added. The legal scholar said that there is need to decolonize our brain thoughts, way, actions, outlook and work ethics. He however recommended that Africa should implement curricula revision that reflect African viewpoints, aimed at empowering indigenous languages in education, and foster culturally relevant pedagogy. Also speaking, the founder of the University, Engineer Thomas Adewunmi, lauded the contribution of the lecturer, saying that he has set an enviable standard for future speakers in the distinguished lecture series. The founder, who is the Asiwaju of Oko land, stated that most of the recommendations put forward by Ali would be put into practical use towards improving educational system in the institution. In her remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Francisca Oladipo, appreciated the distinguished lecturer, saying that the event would help shore up image and reputation of the institution among its contemporaries. The event was witnessed by academicians, traditional rulers, legal practitioners, among others.