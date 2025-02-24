SAN Seeks Better Living Conditions For Judges To Enhance Justice Delivery

Share

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr Ogwu James Onoja, has canvassed for a better living standard for judges in the country to enhance speedy dispensation of justice and sustain democratic government.

The senior lawyer argued that because of the peculiar nature of works of judicial officers and their supporting staff, they should not be exposed to any form of hardships that may hinder quick delivery of justice to the citizens.

Onoja spoke in Abuja at the unveiling of the Bar and Bench Press attended by a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Samuel Onoghen, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho and Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) , Justice Hussein Baba Yusuf. Others in attendance are; Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo, Justice James Kolawole Omotosho and Justice Peter Lifu, all of the Federal High Court, Abuja division, amongst others.

The senior advocate said that since the inception of democratic governance in 1999, Nigerian judges have been up and doing in the determination of millions of political cases that have greatly sustained and stabilized democratic norms for the nation.

He said that most of the volatile political cases capable of setting the country apart were amicably resolved to the satisfaction of the aggrieved parties. Besides political cases, the senior lawyer argued that high profile corruption and terrorism cases were also resolved for the country and the people, thereby ensuring reduction in economic and financial, as well as terrorism offences by punishing the convicted ones.

Therefore because of the sensitive nature of the functions of the judges, Onoja pleaded with authorities that their living conditions must be giving deserved first line attention, so as to encourage brains to take up career as judges. Among others, the senior lawyer canvassed for befitting accommodation, vehicles and necessary materials for judges to enhance the discharge of their judicial functions.

He also pleaded that their monthly salaries must not only be paid promptly, but must be increased in line with economic conditions of the country.

“A situation where courts operate without electricity, furniture and other vital materials, as well as judges’ quarters among other amenities to function cannot be said to be good for the smooth dispensation of justice, as these will in no small measure, bring down the moral of judicial officers .

The senior lawyer, who expressed displeasure in the increasing cases of ritual killings amongst youth to make quick money, warned the youths to desist from actions capable of tarnishing their family names, religious inclinations and reputation of Nigeria in the international community.

Onoja said that the incessant killings for ritual purposes especially money making amongst the youths has become worrisome and appealed to the older generation to rise to the challenge by campaigning against the barbaric and heartless act. ‘”Nigeria was not like this before, Nigerian citizens were living without fraud and criminalities.

“We were good neighbor’s to each other in the past, whatever is responsible for this wanton killings for money purposes and economic crimes must be immediately jettisoned. We must have faith in this country no matter the challenges and the circumstances”, he said.

