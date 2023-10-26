SAN Hails Supreme Court’s Judgement Affirming Tinubu’s Victory

A Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN), Dr Joseph Nwobike, has hailed the Supreme Court’s judgement which upheld the presidential election victory of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the apex court’s verdict, Nwobike said it is sound in law and line with the cardinal rule for the interpretation of constitutional provisions in modern societies.

According to Nwobike, the apex court’s judgement was in accord with reason and the overriding need to maintain a cohesion of the polity.

“The Supreme Court has spoken well on most of the issues submitted to it for determination. Specifically, I welcome the decision of the Supreme Court regarding the interpretation of Section 134(2)(b) of the Constitution. That interpretation accords with reason and the overriding need to maintain the cohesion of the polity.

“The reasoning of the apex court accords with the cardinal rule for the interpretation of constitutional provisions in modern societies. It would have created several levels of constitutional crisis and impracticalities to hold that a candidate who scores the highest votes in a presidential election must secure 25 per cent of the votes in Abuja to be declared a winner. Such an interpretation would have defeated the very mischief which that sub-section sought to cure in our electoral process.

“I also commend the Supreme Court for resolving the issue of the right to file new materials after the close of the right to file a petition under the Electoral Act. I hope that the political leadership in the country will now focus on governance for the benefit of Nigeria”, Nwobike said.