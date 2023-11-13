SAN Faults Jonathan’s Comment On Off-season Elections In Nigeria

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and Senator representing Ondo Central senatorial district, Niyi Adegbonmire has faulted former President Goodluck Jonathan on the cancellation of off-season elections in the country.

Jonathan had said there should be an end to off-season elections in the country, saying with the trend of off-season elections, there may come a time when the presidential election will also be held off-season.

Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi State at the weekend held their off-season elections with Ondo, and Edo States having their off-season elections next year, the development that made Jonathan call for an end to such elections in the country.

However, the lawmaker said the Off-season elections have come to stay and some states having litigations as a fallout of the 2023 election may soon join the group of the off-season elections.

Adegbonmire, who doubles as the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary Human Rights and Legal Matters said any society where leadership is installed by means other than holding the mandate of the people, is on its way to perdition.

The only Senior Advocate of Nigeria SAN in the 10th Senate explained that, in a democracy, legitimacy is conferred through the electoral process and it is the candidate who garners the highest number of votes in an election who wins.

Senator Adegbonmire noted that, based on the interpretation of Nigeria law, the National Assembly would not pass a law to stop off-season elections in Nigeria.

His words: “It is a constitutional matter and the Supreme Court has been clear about it. The constitution says you shall be sworn in for a term of four years. That four years start from the day you were sworn in as a governor.

“The electoral Act says you must have 2/3 local governments majority votes but the constitution does not stipulate that. So, there is a criterion for winning the election and there is another criterion as to tenure.

“The tenure is in the constitution. Technically, it means that the man who occupied the seat before he was thrown out was not duly elected and was technically, never a governor.

“However, the constitution and the electoral act recognises that while he’s still, even if he’s removed at the tribunal, so there won’t be a lacuna, he will continue to be governor, until the final decision.

“But, if he was never a governor, according to the law, why should someone who should have been the governor govern for only the remaining years? So, it is a constitutional matter. For, we will always have off-season elections.”

While highlighting the impact of election litigation on the political landscape in Nigeria, Adegbonmire said off-season elections would improve democracy in Nigeria.

Adegbonmire said “The other side of it is more dangerous. For instance, if Mr A is declared governor but he rigged his way in, then Mr ‘B’ who actually won the election will go to court, then Mr A’ will use his influence to ensure that the case doesn’t see the light of the day or extended.

“He would have collected salaries, and emoluments, and granted privileges and honour of the office. So, Mr ‘B’ who actually won will now have one and a half years to spend as governor?

“How is that equitable? It is not equitable to the man but more importantly, it is not equitable to the people that voted. What you are saying is that the people who voted are unable to deliver because he has only one and a half years. So, the only reasonable thing is to say, he will start his tenure from the day he was sworn in.”

Adegbonmire advocated that anyone who is removed by the court should not be recognised as having ruled that state because he was never governor.

He said “However, the constitution recognises his actions while in power. If the constitution doesn’t recognise that, it is synonymous with saying the salaries he had paid workers, and the contracts awarded are illegal and shouldn’t be recognised. That won’t be possible. It will be too much and there will be total chaos.”

He said there was a need to bridge the time between party primaries and elections to create more time for litigation

His words “Why don’t we abridge the time between primary and elections? We have a committee in the Senate that is looking at that and that is one of the things I have advocated for.

“Abridge the time between the primary and election and create more time for litigation. For example, if you do your primary in April, you must do the election 90 days after the primary, and then you have six months for litigation because there will always be litigation. Some people will always feel aggrieved, rightly or wrongly”