SAN Calls For Ethical And Responsible Use Of AI For Sustainable Development

International law expert and President of the Association of Environmental Law Lecturers in Middle East and North Af- rican Universities (ASSELLMU), Professor Damilola Olawuyi (SAN), has called for ethical and responsible use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in order to maximise its full potential to unlock sustainable innovation in line with Goal 9 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 9).

The silk, who is also the Chairperson of the United Nations Working Group on Business and Human Rights, made these remarks in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, during his high-level plenary address to the 7th Middle East and North African Universities (MENA) Environmental Law and Policy Scholars Conference held at Sorbonne University, Abu Dhabi.

Established in 2018, the Conference has become the largest annual gathering on environmental law and policy in the MENA region, bringing together academics, govern- ments, businesses, and international organizations to discuss innovative approaches for teaching, research and international collaboration on environmental law across all MENA Universities.

Held under the theme: “Environmental Law in the Digital Age,” this year’s Conference attracted high-level speakers, including the Chancellor, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, H.E. Prof Nathalie Martial-Braz, His Highness Dr Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Founder, The Green Sheikh Academy, H.E. Mr Arthur Mattli, Ambassador of Switzerland to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Dr Richard John Obrien Perry, Advisor at theEnvironment Agency, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Professor Patricia Mbote SC, Director, Law Division, United Nations Environment Programme, Professor Ignacio Tirado, Secretary General, International Institute for the Unification of Private Law (UNIDROIT), Prof Aude-Solveig Epstein, Provost, Sorbonne University, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as well as representatives of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), African Union, amongst other dignitaries.

The conference aimed to provide platform to foster learning and collaboration in strengthening environmental law education and practice in the region, with a particular focus on the role of innovative technologies and digital tools, including artificial intelligence, in advancing sustainable development. A key focus was placed on the concept of the “twin transition” which explores the possibility of addressing the ecological crisis while simultaneously advancing the spread of digital infrastructures across society.

While highlighting the important roles of AI in environmental law education, research, enforcement and monitoring, Olawuyi noted the need for ethical and responsible use of AI to improve reliability and to enhance environmental decision making and enforcement in this digital age. According to him, “Despite the innovative and important contributions of AI to environmental monitoring, research, and teaching, the exploitative and unethical use of AI and other digital tools is becoming one of the greatest threats to innovation and critical scholarship.

“Therefore, clarifying the guiding principles and ethical norms underpinning the teaching and practice of environmental law and the sustainable use of AI, in this digital age can help us plot a timely and coherent path forward. “More than ever before, interdisciplinary and innovative research are required to un- pack integrated solutions and twin transition approaches that address the global ecological crises, while simultaneously advancing the spread of resilient and climate-smart digital infrastructures in our societies”.