SAN Alleges Plot To Force Osun CJ To Compulsory Retirement

…allegations baseless – Govt

An Ibadan-based lawyer, Yomi Alliyu (SAN), has raised concerns over alleged plans to force the Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Adepele Ojo, into retirement, just after President Bola Tinubu has signed a bill increasing high court judges’ retirement age to 70.

It was learnt that Justice Ojo was initially due for retirement in October this year when she will clock 65.

She was said to be preparing for her exit, before the President last week signed into law, a bill that harmonised the retirement age of high court judges and their counterparts on the appeal and Supreme courts’ benches.

In a statement on Monday, Alliyu, who hails from Ede in Osun State, alleged that Governor Ademola Adeleke had already requested the retirement letter of the CJ from the State Head of Service.

The SAN said, “Osun State Head of Service requested for the letter of retirement of the Chief Judge of Osun State from the Secretary to the Osun State Judicial Service Commission notwithstanding the current amendment to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) commanding him to bring it to his office.

“The HoS said he was acting on Governor Nurudeen Adeleke’s instructions. After the said JSC Secretary had waited in the office of the said HoS for hours and seeing that people had seen him there, the HoS asked the said Secretary to meet him at a road junction in Osogbo and they were seen together by witnesses who alerted the CJ to the ungodly meeting.

Reacting to the allegation, the state government described the claims of the legal luminary as a false alarm.

The state government in a statement signed by the Governor’s Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, obtained by our correspondent said “It is unfortunate that a supposed learned senior Lawyer can go that low on the path of propaganda and unnecessary sensation without exercising any iota of decorum and dignity.”

“The attention of the Osun State Government has been drawn to a false alarm by an agent of the All Progressive Congress(APC) in the person of Mr. Yomi Aliu, SAN, who has turned himself into an unsolicited trumpet and a puppet of the Osun state Chief Judge.

“It is not surprising of Mr. Aliu to have cooked up a false story. It is customary for him the same way he did during the Osun governorship election petition. He had raised a fake alarm and unjustifiable insinuation that there was a serious security threat in the State. This nonetheless turned out to be unfounded.

“For the sake of clarity, the present administration enjoys a very warm and harmonious relationship with the Judiciary as against the pseudo acrimony being peddled by Mr Aliu.

“Governor Adeleke is paying special attention to the welfare of judicial officers in the state as against the ridicule to which the past administration unleashed on the judges by irregular not payment of their arrears of allowances and by not attending to the pecuniary benefits of the retired judges.”