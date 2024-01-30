Samuel Tenders Public Apology To AY Over Alleged Affair With May Edochie (Video)

A Facebook user, @Agozi Samuel, who accused Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, of an affair with May Edochie has tendered a public apology to him.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Samuel in a video shared on his Facebook page, alleged that AY was having an affair with May, which resulted in the dissolution of her marriage to Yul.

He also vowed to bring the comedian down as he exposed AY’s plan to marry May Edochie.

Reacting to the allegation, AY filed a petition against Samuel over the defamatory statements, which he claimed had hurt his reputation.

A few hours after the petition was filed, Samuel, in a now trending video on social media, was seen tendering a public apology to AY for defaming his character.

Retracting his statements, Samuel blamed his actions on the economy, stating that he did it for clout and to make ends meet for himself.