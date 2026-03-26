Samuel Eyes Dominance At CBN Junior Tennis

Gloria Samuel from the LekMak Tennis Academy in Ado Ekiti says it is her turn to dominate the Girls 16s event in the absence of Aina Goodnews, who had won all the tournaments in the category in the past two years.

Samuel was a perennial runner-up in most of the tournaments. Aina, though eligible to play the juniors, has been moved to the seniors on account of her impressive performance in senior tournaments last year.

“It is my chance to dominate (the Girls 16), and I am going to be very serious about it,” Samuel said after thrashing Destiny Dahz from Lagos 9-0 in her second round robin match.

Her biggest threat will come from Favour James of the GEUF Tennis Academy in Uyo, who also defeated her opponent, Sarah Peter from Lagos, 9-0.