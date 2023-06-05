Villarreal manager, Quique Setién in his final post-match press conference in the just concluded LaLiga season has admitted that Samuel Chukwueze could leave the club in the summer transfer window.

The Nigeria national appropriately played his last game for the Yellow Submarine in their 2-2 draw with Atlético de Madrid on Sunday, lasting 66 minutes on the La Cerámica turf before he was substituted.

At the game, Chukwueze fueled rumours of a potential departure when he went to the center of the pitch and began to applaud the Villarreal supporters unaccompanied by his teammates.

There are whispers that Villarreal has offered Tottenham Hotspur the chance to sign Chukwueze in a deal that would see Giovani Lo Celso plus cash go the other way.

When asked if he sees Chukwueze and Jackson remaining at Villarreal next season, Setién was quoted as saying by El Periódico Mediterráneo: “I think of them as people, Jackson has helped us a lot and has been a decisive player in this final stretch of the season.

“They will have to decide on their future, but we do not hide that they can leave. The same with Samu and with anyone.”

Villarreal is resigned to cashing in on Chukwueze in the summer to avoid losing him for nothing when his contract expires at the end of next season.