Samuel Ajibola: My Son Have Striking Resemblance With Obasanjo

Nollywood actor, Samuel Ajibola, popularly known as “Spiff” has finally admitted that his son shares a striking resemblance with former President, Olusegun Obasanjo.

It would be recalled that Ajibola’s family was subjected to cyberbullying after he shared photos of his family’s visit to Obasanjo on social media in 2022.

Following the visit, many netizens have pointed out that his son has a “striking resemblance” with the ex-Nigerian leader.

Reacting to the cyberbullying in a recent interview on Channels TV, the actor said netizens’ claim that Obasanjo was the “true father” of his son which came from a “misinformed position”.

He said, “The picture that caused the stir was the picture with me and my wife with the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

“I’m the Youth Ambassador to the Youth Development Centre of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library. So I have a relationship with him. He is a huge mentor to my life.

“And so from time to time, I visit him. After I had my son, I took him there to see him. And people started assuming things. They said, ‘Okay, my wife was a secretary to the former President.’ It moved from that to, ‘Oh! He (Obasanjo) is the true father’ of my son.

“I won’t deny it, I’m saying this live on air. In that picture, my son does look like him there. But there are circumstances around it. And it’s still a picture. It’s a still picture. It’s a second. It was a moment in which my son was just waking up from sleep when we arrived.

“So he was just booting and he had those eye bags. Those eyebags made him look like the former President. And people were claiming as if they were 100 per cent sure that the former President was the true father of my son.”