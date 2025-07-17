Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Series

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has launched new series of its smartphone including the new Galaxy Z Fold7, a device with Galaxy design, camera functionality and AI innovation in the thinnest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold series to date.

According to the smartphone producing company, the device delivers the premium performance and experience of an ultra-smartphone, while unlocking new levels of efficiency and productivity with a larger, more immersive display when unfolded.

“And with the new One UI 8 as its foundation, it seamlessly integrates intelligent, multimodal agents optimized for the foldable form factor.

“They also unveiled the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Flip 7R, a compact AI phone with multimodal capabilities, powered by a new FlexWindow.

“Small enough to slip into a pocket, yet powerful enough to deliver the handiest assistance, it melds Galaxy AI with a now edge-to-edge FlexWindow, a flagship level camera and an ultra-compact and iconic design.

“From intuitive voice AI to the best selfie capabilities, the Galaxy Z Flip7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7R are intelligent pocket-sized companions built for seamless interaction and everyday reliability.”

Galaxy Z Fold7 is said to be crafted for those who want the everyday portability and intuitive feel of a traditional smartphone, combined with the enhanced power and flexibility of a larger, unfolded display all in one device.

“With its ultra-thin and light design and wider cover display, Galaxy Z Fold7 delivers a seamless on-the-go experience that makes typing and browsing effortless when it is folded.

“At just 215 grams, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is lighter than Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is just 8.9 mm thick when folded and 4.2 mm thick when unfolded. The device comes with 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x cover display, a wider screen with a new 21:9 aspect ratio.”

As mobile experiences grow ever more intelligent and interconnected, Samsung is reinforcing the foundations that protect them – unveiling new protections for on-device AI, expanding cross-device threat detection and enhancing network security with quantum-resistant encryption.