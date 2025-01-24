Samsung Unveils Galaxy S25 Series

Share

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd has unveiled its new Galaxy S25 series, nicknamed, ‘True AI Companion’, which include Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony tagged ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ in Lagos, the Head Product Management, Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics West Africa, Stephen Okwara, said that with multimodal AI agents, the Galaxy S25 series is the first step in Samsung’s vision to change the way users interact with their phone and with their world.

Okwara said a first-of-itskind customised Snapdrag – on 8 Elite Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset delivers greater on-device processing power for Galaxy AI and superior camera range and control with Galaxy’s next-gen ProVisual Engine.

“With One UI 7, the Galaxy S25 series is a true AI companion that understands the context of your needs and preferences and provides personalized AI experiences with privacy assured at every turn.

“It’s the starting point of a shared vision with Google to imagine Android with AI at the core, bringing together developers and partners from around the world.”

