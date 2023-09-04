Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of Samsung Food, a personalised, AIpowered food and recipe platform. Releasing in eight languages in 104 countries around the world, Samsung Food will offer comprehensive food experiences through more than 160,000 available recipes, acting as a personalized assistant that helps users discover new dishes, create tailored meal plans and order ingredients online.

The service will also help users control their cooking appliances, while giving step-by-step guided cooking and allowing users to share their favorite recipes on social media. Building on the foundation of Samsung’s wide range of cooking appliances and food services, Samsung Food uses AI technology to go beyond existing capabilities and deliver a food platform that truly adapts to the needs and lifestyles of its users. To accomplish this, Samsung Food draws from the extensive database of Whisk, a smart food platform acquired by Samsung Next in 2019 ecutive Vice President and Head of the Service Biz Group of the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “By connecting digital appliances and mobile devices across the Samsung ecosystem and assisting users from shopping list to dinner plate, Samsung Food is using advanced AI capabilities to deliver a highly perKwik a digital platform for logistics services, has announced the launch of KwikShelf, its first ondemand e-commerce fulfillment center in Lagos.

KwikShelf is a 1,1250 sqm facility located in Iddo House, Oyingbo in the center of Lagos opening this September. From this safe, secure, and central location, Nigerian merchants will be able to book warehousing space on demand and entirely outsource the storage and fulfillment of their inventory in a scalable, affordable, and efficient manner. “KwikShelf will provide Nigerian businesses and merchants to position their fast-moving inventories at the heart of Lagos and to deliver orders to their customers in record time. Whether you need one square meter or a hundred, for a month or for a year, KwikShelf will give you the required flexibility and will ensure your products reach your customers at kwik speed. And no more fixed costs” declared Kwik’s CEO Romain POIROTLELLIG.

“KwikShelf is a groundbreaking project mixing e-commerce and commercial real estate in Nigeria. We are delighted that a key part of Leventis’ real estate portfolio of commercial is part of this project.” declared Seun ONI, CEO of A.G. Leventis Ltd, owner of Iddo House. KwikShelf aims to develop up to 20 e-commerce fulfillment centers in large Nigerian cities to address the fast-growing demand for flexible warehousing & fulfillment solutions in the country. Its fulfillment services are fully integrated with Kwik’s award-winning last-mile delivery service. “While the rise of e-commerce in Nigeria has taken longer than expected, e-commerce transactions are starting to take over offline transactions at Kwik. This is consistent with rising living and transportation costs. Supply-chains are scrambling for efficiency and KwikShelf is ideally positioned to enable this” declared Yinka OLAYANJU, cofounder & COO of Kwik. I ndomie Instant Noodles, the frontrunner brand of Dufil Prima Foods, has announced that 225 consumers across the country have benefitted from the success of its ongoing promo, Indomie Golden Magnet. Speaking on the success of the campaign so far, Group Corporate Communications and Event Manager, Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Temitope Ashiwaju, said: “Indomie Golden Magnet Kwik introduces on-demand e-commerce fulfillment center 225 consumers rewarded in Indomie Golden Magnet promo sonalized, all-in-one food experience that users can control straight from their palms.”

Samsung Food’s wide range of features support users every step of the way during the meal planning and cooking process, spanning four key areas: recipe discovery and personalization, tailored meal planning, connected cooking and social sharing functions. For recipe discovery, Samsung Food lets users save recipes to their personal digital recipe box anytime and from anywhere. The app analyzes recipes, standardizes their format and organizes them to create shopping lists based on their ingredients. In addition to mobile devices, users can also access the Samsung Food service with their Bespoke Family Hub™ refrigerators. Opened from the Family Hub™ touchscreen, Samsung Food provides recipe recommendations based on a list of available food items managed by the user.